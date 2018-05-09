LETTER: Japan eyes Africa drive

My profound thanks to SA as our co-host and to all countries that attended the first Japan-Africa Public-Private Economic Forum on May 3 and 4. The positive response was overwhelming, with about 2,000 attendees from around Africa and Japan. This shows the high interest in forging stronger collaborative economic relationships.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s keynote address resonated deeply with the overall goals of the event and the Japan External Trade Organisation’s (Jetro’s) own strategy for Africa — particularly the call for more Japanese investment in SA and Africa in general. Jetro believes there has never been a better time to invest in this dynamic continent. Africa’s moves towards greater regional integration, such as the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, its youthful and savvy population and innovative, tech-driven start-up sector, make Africa the market of the future.

Entering this market comes with great responsibilities to the communities we, as Japanese businesses, will join. As our economy, trade and industry minister, Hiroshige Seko, reminded the forum, Japan has contributed to Africa’s industrial development and fully supports efforts to make the business relationship between Japan and Africa wider and stronger. We want to be more than just businesses, but through business activities contribute to these communities.

Jetro hopes to bring a business delegation from Japan to SA to introduce them to all the opportunities it has to offer. This will also form part of the build-up to the Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Yokohama in 2019.

Hiroyuki Nemoto

Executive director, Jetro Johannesburg