LETTER: I admire Lukanyo Mnyanda’s commitment

09 May 2018 - 05:30
I found the personal story of the new editor inspiring. It also shows the dividend opportunity creation can bring when allied with the personal qualities of merit and hard work of the person thus empowered. Lukanyo Mnyanda’s commitment to using the newspaper to promote an economy that serves everyone and provides equal opportunities to all of our children, irrespective of their backgrounds, is exactly what SA needs.

Business Day is in good hands.

Douglas Gibson
Via e-mail

