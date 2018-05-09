LETTER: Carry the baton forward

Congratulations to Lukanyo Mnyanda on his appointment to the hot seat as editor of Business Day. I look forward to the enhancement of the robust debate that already exists in my daily read.

I too was at Rhodes University and in Smuts (now Robert Sobukwe) House. I was in awe of the journalism graduates who had no fear in speaking truth to power. There is a fine tradition at Business Day of doing just that. I look forward to the new editor carrying that baton forward.

Michael Bagraim

MP Via e-mail