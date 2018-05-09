Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Carry the baton forward

09 May 2018 - 05:30
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Congratulations to Lukanyo Mnyanda on his appointment to the hot seat as editor of Business Day. I look forward to the enhancement of the robust debate that already exists in my daily read.

I too was at Rhodes University and in Smuts (now Robert Sobukwe) House. I was in awe of the journalism graduates who had no fear in speaking truth to power. There is a fine tradition at Business Day of doing just that. I look forward to the new editor carrying that baton forward.

Michael Bagraim
MP Via e-mail

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
LETTER: Airport laptop tax unfair
Opinion / Letters
2.
CAROL PATON: With RDP project in flames call for ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ZEENAT MOORAD: KitKat gets the finger
Opinion / Shop Talk
4.
Investment-seeking lions may cause suspicion, not ...
Opinion
5.
Macadamias: good for you, good for your portfolio ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.