LETTERL: DA’s double standards

08 May 2018 - 05:30
Mmusi Maimane. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
DA leader Mmusi Maimane is correct to instruct Cape Town DA councillors not to discuss confidential party stuff in public.

However, to ignore the actions of the Western Cape premier, who appears to have completely ignored the national leadership instructions with her most recent tweet, smacks of double standards and hypocrisy.

I think it quite possible that the DA might not retain control of the Cape next year. Just like the ANC, which needs a humbling nationally, the DA would wake up to many of their weaknesses if they were to lose in 2019.

Mike Pickstone-Taylor
Franschhoek

