LETTER: Tax breaks in the former Homelands must be analysed separately

Makhaya correctly points out that subsidies are not the solution, implying that they were what sustained industries such those in Babelegi and other Homelands. It is indeed true that the Homeland governments were subsidised, sometimes to the tune of 80% of their budgets, by the South African taxpayer. Tariff protection was also a factor at the time.

Yet it is important to analyse the tax breaks in the former Homelands separately, as well as to bear in mind that today the brunt of government services in these areas continues to be borne by the South African taxpayer. Given that the whole motive for Homelands was abhorrent, it may be difficult to see the tax breaks as a fortuitous, or accidental, recognition of the need to take locational advantage, or the lack thereof, into account in any fiscal system.

Clearly, since many Homelands were in remote rural areas they were at a disadvantage in this respect.

Moreover, since the benefits of location, great or small, are due to the community or its proxy, the government, which provides security of tenure, it is only logical that it draws its revenue from the value it creates instead the value added by labour and capital. In the case of Homelands, it is arguable that the corollary of this principle, namely recognition of lack of locational advantage, was applied.

It is also important to remember that, at the time, levels of indirect tax, including the easily evadable GST of only 4%, were also much lower. So, when, as recommended by the Katz tax commission, tax harmonisation was applied, the Homelands went suddenly from a situation of much lower personal and company tax and insignificant indirect taxes, to much higher direct (companies were over 35%) and indirect tax levels.

The result, as we know only too well, was that most of the industries in Babelegi and other Homelands, failed and the rural exodus went from a trickle to a torrent.

As said, the abhorrent policies underlying the Homelands tax breaks may make dispassionate analysis difficult but this is likely to reveal that, far from collapsing due to the withdrawal of "subsidies", the nonrecognition of locational advantage was key.

In any event, we owe it to the people of these areas to leave no stone unturned in examining the root causes of poverty, especially when they relate to land, which is, at last, at the forefront of national consciousness. Hopefully our President’s new appointments will lead to the necessary rigour being applied in this regard.

Stephen Meintjes