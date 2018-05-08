LETTER: Remove incentive

Tim Cohen’s column on KPMG was rather long, yet he failed to note that he who pays the piper calls the tune. In SA when you go to a doctor with flu you will get three medications, none of which has any effect on the infection.

In the UK, your doctor, who is paid by the National Health Service, will tell you to go home and take an aspirin. If you pay the accountant he will say what you want him to say.

I propose that listed companies pay into a fund similar to the mine-rehabilitation fund and that the JSE itself pays accountants to do external audits. That way we will believe what they say.

John Weinkove

Craighall