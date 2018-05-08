LETTER: Negotiated settlement

Whenever the right-wingers from Afriforum talk about the land-reform programme, they remind us that there was a "negotiated settlement". My response is, for whose best interest? If that negotiated settlement was about the still oppressed black majority pandering to white interests, the settlement was negotiated in bad faith.

In return for the "sunset clause" there was supposed to be a "trickle-down" effect to promote black economic empowerment. But that has empowered only a few chosen Africans — the rest of us are still patiently waiting.

Can someone explain to me, who was meant to benefit from this "negotiated settlement"?

Mpumelelo Ncwadi

