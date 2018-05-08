LETTER: Inequality fuels femicide

I am disturbed by the recent rise in femicide cases involving young people. Part of the problem is the inequalities persisting between men and women.

Two things are discernable from the reported cases: men in this country feel that they have a duty to look after women and they misunderstand the right of women to make their own choices.

For instance, one guest speaker in a recent television debate who happened to be a man, argued that young women became victims of gender-based violence because they want the finer things in life. It is everybody’s right to aim for access to the finer things in life — it has nothing to do with gender and should not be something that is granted by men.

The narrative of "gold diggers" and "blessers" feed into patriarchy, portraying women as weak beings who need to be rescued.

Let us put the focus on where the problem is — in our society that is men.

Ncumisa Lilitha Vabaza

Via e-mail