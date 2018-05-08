LETTER: Hats off to Derek Keys’s mettle

While obviously sad to read of Derek Keys’s recent passing, to read of his multiple, decade-long accomplishments in business and politics one can’t help but feel proud of people of his calibre. Keys’s disdain for mere material benefits, and his modesty, remind us to expect more from the current lot of so-called business and political leaders simply out to collect a pension, as well as ourselves. He did it all in a far more testing economic and political climate than we live in.

Nicholas Magowan

Craighall