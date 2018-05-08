LETTER: Business Day can do better than graceless bully Simon Lincoln Reader

Reader clearly strives for acerbity but habitually settles for dreary, well-trodden cliché ("Doc Martens-wearing millennial snowflakes with green hair and piercings") and tired Tory talking-points (Corbyn and Momentum are all antiSemites).

That is when he’s not snootily railing against those ghastly Welsh ("the Johnny-come-lately of victims") and sharing with us his disdain for the Liverpudlian accent.

One suspects Reader splutters into his port when anything other than the received pronunciation in well-modulated BBC tones offends his delicate (some might ungenerously suggest snowflakey) home counties ears.

Then, of course, there is the evil left-wing press. The Independent is ridiculed because it is likely to be in attendance at the London protests, but inexplicably so are media companies Vice and Salon, which are based in New York and San Francisco, respectively, and have no connection with the UK whatsoever. But they clearly lean left, and are therefore bad, and must therefore be pointlessly railed against, even though they have nothing to do with this at all.

No matter. Salon is to be condemned, we are told, because it once published an article entitled: I am a paedophile — but not a monster. Shocking stuff.

The article in question was written by a man who was born without a right hand and was molested as a child himself then realised at age 13, to his horror, that he was sexually attracted to children. He has never acted upon his desires, struggled all his life with depression and self-loathing, and now runs a support group for people with similar unbidden feelings who make the moral choice to suppress their unwanted desires for the good of society.

But of course, according Reader, publishing his story is beyond the pale and we should all presumably rather have been reaching for the pitchforks and lamp-oil.

The descent into incoherence continues apace. Those opposed to Trump, we learn, are "just awful, unwell people" who "just want stuff for free" and who are also paradoxically an organised, institutional army of clowns who have hijacked, nay sabotaged, scrutiny to such an extent that responsible analysis of Trump is no longer possible.

Diddums. Some powerful unwell clowns, these, who also "condemn empire but look the other way when it comes to the Ottomans", presumably from their evil clown-car vantage-point of 1922.

The Lefty clowns are harangued "for criticising Israel" (a nation with a government and thus a political entity) "but ignore Pakistani grooming gangs" (English criminal gangs that often, but not always, contain men of Asian origin, which are distinctly not political entities).

I have no issue with Reader’s analysis of Trump. That he can only find fault with Trump’s trade policies, his obsession with Obama and his appointment of Jared Kushner to high office is neither here nor there. And I would have no issue with his assessment of those who seek to oppose Trump if only it was enlivened by some genuine wit, humour, coherent analysis or insight.

But there is something profoundly distasteful about seeing a bully with a platform flail gracelessly against those with whom he disagrees from a position of privilege that he does not even realise he occupies.

Business Day could do a lot better, and I hope it soon will. As Reader exhorts us, we should be suspicious of people who "want to stay in jobs that pay well for little effort".

Simon Rhoades

Vredehoek