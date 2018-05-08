LETTER: Airport laptop tax unfair

I returned from Vietnam on Saturday and was made to pay R1,500 to bring my own laptop back into the country, although I have owned it for many years and can prove this.

The South African Revenue Service is becoming desperate for revenue and is now enforcing an archaic apartheid rule that all electronic equipment, laptops, cameras, mobiles, and even your watch, must now be registered before departure from the country if you want to bring it back in, with a DA65 form stamped and signed by them.

This is in their handbook and on their website. Have you ever heard anything so ridiculous?

It is grossly unfair, not only to me but to all the other unsuspecting citizens of this country who leave and return daily.

I would like to bring this bizarre regulation to as many people’s attention as I can.

Toler Wolfe-Coote

Via e-mail