LETTER: Voting with the US

On April 26 the US state department released its annual UN voting practices report, as required by Congress. The report includes a comparison of countries that voted with the US on UN General Assembly resolutions, and which voted against.

As US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley says: "The American people pay 22% of the UN budget – more than the next three highest donor countries combined. In spite of this generosity, the rest of the UN voted with us only 31% of the time, a lower rate than in 2016. That’s because we care more about being right than popular and are once again standing up for our interests and values. Either way, this is not an acceptable return on our investment.

"When we arrived at the UN last year we said we would be taking names, and this list of voting records speaks for itself. President [Donald] Trump wants to ensure that our foreign assistance dollars — the most generous in the world — always serve American interests, and we look forward to helping him see that the American people are no longer taken for granted."

The 10 countries with the lowest voting record with the US were Zimbabwe, Burundi, Iran, Syria, Venezuela, North Korea, Turkmenistan, Cuba, Bolivia and SA.

SC Weiss

Parktown North