LETTER: Nedlac a toy telephone

07 May 2018 - 05:30
Unemployed people queue for UIF payments. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), which will probably be the biggest trade union umbrella organisation in SA before long, is being left out in the cold through its lack of representation at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac).

The unemployed are already without a voice, and now it appears the alternative representative of labour will not have a seat either (Labour body set to reject Saftu, April 30).

Nedlac has turned into something of a toy telephone. Saftu would have noticed that most of the recommendations made by Nedlac after two years of debate have been ignored by the Department of Labour during the drawing up of amendments to labour laws.

Despite these gaps being pointed out by various parties, the department appears hell-bent on sticking to the initial drafted legislation. It might be useful for Saftu to know that Nedlac does not have binding power over anyone. It could be a useful debating chamber if it had a broader reach that included the unemployed.

Where else can the hopes and wishes of the almost 10-million South Africans who are looking for jobs be heard?

Michael Bagraim
MP DA labour spokesman

