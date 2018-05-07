LETTER: Land reform springboard

The spin-offs derived from public-private partnerships between the government and the private sector make for an excellent springboard towards successful land reform. The convergence of the Gauteng Provincial Shared Service Centre of the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform and Pick n Pay in making the Dreamland Piggery Farm an agricultural success has not only provided a blueprint for land reform projects but has created an opportunity for black South Africans to finally realise the possibility of radical economic transformation.

Through its Proactive Land Acquisition Strategy the department proactively purchases land with high agricultural potential, then selects beneficiaries who can lease the land and also give them an option to purchase it. The Dreamland Piggery Farm in Vanderbijlpark is a perfect example. Its lessee, Anna Phosa, started her piggery business with her family on a small scale in 2004 with four sows after she enlisted the department’s assistance to acquire the entire 318ha farm she owned on a 50/50 basis with her partner. Today through the Ackerman and Pick n Pay Foundation’s Small Business Incubator programme, the business has grown and Dreamland Farm is able to supply Pick n Pay with 3,000 pigs a year.

Through this partnership Pick n Pay is offering the business a national platform by increasing its access to national and regional markets. By doing so it also increases procurement of local products as well as mentoring small suppliers to improve and develop great quality and a range of local products at competitive prices. This helps liberalise the markets and level the playing field, for all businesses to prosper.

Post-settlement support of land beneficiaries through private partnership is a winning formula.

Themba Mzula Hleko

Rosslyn Gardens