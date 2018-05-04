LETTER: Testosterone fair play

Reading about the controversial decision by the International Association of Athletics Federations to amend their classification for athletes with elevated levels of testosterone (hyperandrogenism), which relates to females of intersex or transgender and directly affects our Caster Semenya, I would have thought in the name of fairness and level playing fields what the association and International Olympic Committee should have done was introduce a transgender classification to all competing sports, much as the Paralympics is for disabled athletes, or classify them differently, as already being done in boxing or weightlifting, which use body weight.

Can you imagine a welterweight or featherweight fighting a heavyweight? Everyone would say that is unfair. So why not with regard to testosterone levels?

JM Bouvier

Bryanston