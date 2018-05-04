LETTER: Donald Trump’s risky gambles

Trump of Trump Towers is known as a liar, manipulator, showman, high-stakes gambler and bully, relying on the backing of the family fortune and the support of the gullible and those depending on him for jobs. He had successes and losses, and court cases are still following him.

Trump of the White House is no different: he is the same liar, manipulator, showman, gambler and bully, relying on the support of the gullible. Court cases are still following him.

His actions are largely driven by disdain for his predecessor and his motto "We’ll see what happens". Under him the US has lost credibility and influence. The world is watching in astonishment.

Ironically, one of his biggest gambles, bringing the world to the brink of war with his bullying tactics in North Korea, may pay off. Trump is setting the stage for a big showdown, possibly in Korea, and his followers are already nominating him for the Nobel peace prize. In the meantime Trump has other urgent and "Stormy" matters to attend to. He may also face special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe soon. However, if it does materialise it would be one of the ironies of modern history. We will see what happens!

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag