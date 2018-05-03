LETTER: Vigilance saves our liberty

I am a liberal in my 70s and have never been more certain that the price of liberty is indeed eternal vigilance. There are daily threats to our liberties in SA, and I wish to declare my indebtedness to the civic organisations and individuals who remain vigilant on my behalf.

I include in this organisations such as the Helen Suzman Foundation, the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, the South African Institute of Race Relations and Freedom Under Law, and individuals such as Jacques Pauw and Helen Zille. I am especially alarmed at the erosion of our freedom of speech by those who would soon shut down the space for open debate given half a chance. We dare not let them have their way — our grandchildren need us to stand firm now.

David Whittaker

Kenilworth