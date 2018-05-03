LETTER: Root out racist actions

If the recent rise in anti-Semitism in the UK (particularly in Jeremy Corbyn’s disgraceful leftist Labour Party), France and SA under the cover of anti-Zionism tells you anything, it is that racism cannot be eradicated even after hundreds of years. Anti-Semitism and racism of any kind are buried deep in the psyche.

Therefore the authorities have to concentrate on what people do and say, not cry about what they think, and show by example that any deviant behaviour will be punished.

Calls for “education” are misplaced since that is a lifelong project and in any case involves more than just teaching what is morally right, but how to think rationally and evaluate information and its source; the latter being even more important in this age of social media (more accurately, antisocial media) and alternative facts.

Vague instructions on equality and human rights have no effect.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town