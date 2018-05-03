LETTER: Open up education sector

Xolisa Phillip mentioned in her column that there is a crisis unfolding at four universities but “its scale and depth has confounded parliamentarians on what steps are to be taken to tackle it” (Failing universities face Naledi Pandor’s wrath, April 18).

Currently, the statistics of technical vocational education and training (TVET) college students who manage to pass from first year to final year without failing is just 4%. This means a staggering 96% are either failing and repeating or dropping out. No wonder SA spends such a huge portion of its GDP on education with little or no positive impact on the economy. Likewise, the throughput rate at universities such as Unisa and others is abysmal, with consequential costs for the institution as well as the economy as a whole. And of course, the terrible human impact on our disillusioned youth!

The column further quoted Council on Higher Education CEO Narend Baijnath as having told the higher education committee that “dysfunctionality of the university has been a great concern for decades”. Well, of course, what is the incentive to fix anything that is a parastatal and does not have to compete for funds?

The answer of course is very simple! Move away from a socialistic to a free-market system. Let the students vote with their feet and their wallets. Instead of subsidising parastatal institutions (TVET colleges and universities) irrespective of their poor performance, let us provide students with vouchers they can “cash in” at private, accredited or parastatal educational institutions. This would force the educational institutions (both private and public) to compete on an equal playing field for their students, and to implement programmes to support those who are struggling, as well as provide centres of excellence for others.

It is a simple fact of economics that those who do not deliver results will not and should not survive. The government policy of excluding private providers from access to funding contributes to the poor performance of our educational institutions, as it rewards mediocrity in protected government TVET institutions and universities.

Open the door to private enterprise and we will see results for all students. As Phillip concludes her column: “the student deserves no less”.

Hilton Parker

Houghton