LETTER: No winners in blame game

There are so many bad apples in the ANC government that it is difficult to place each one in an order of demerit. Taking responsibility for failures is not an ANC strong point, so when Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi recently blamed North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo for the province’s health department failures I pondered who he would blame for the rest of SA’s failures, particularly in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

After all, the minister is responsible for everything that happens under his portfolio. When lawyers sue for medical negligence in hospitals, the minister is cited as a defendant.

It now appears that Thabo Lekalakala, the health department head in the North West, has been suspended because he apparently lied about his qualifications in 2015. He is one of many cadres who have been appointed with purportedly falsified qualifications.

In the past the SABC was littered with officials who fabricated their eligibility for the positions they occupied. Even the highly regarded “Dr” Pallo Jordan was exposed as a fraud.

Only when those in leadership positions stop blaming others and take responsibility for their failures will we progress in our country.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff