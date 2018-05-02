LETTER: Whites not only racists

That an esteemed publication such as Business Day should even consider publishing such surreptitiously racist, Goebels-like drivel as that of Tristen Taylor (White SA: It’s the progressive forces vs conservatives, April 24) is mind-boggling. Such twisted propaganda one expects from the likes of Julius Malema, and it is obvious he or she is one of those who firmly believe the neo-Nazi-like sins of the whites shall forever remain part and parcel of history.

He/she boldly names some of those evil whites who have transgressed democracy but refrains from even thinking of the numerous instances where blacks have been equally racist. The Human Rights Commission is biased in taking issue with persons of another colour when whites refer issues to it.

And then Taylor has the temerity to state "all white people are asked to do is not commit a crime". There is no place for him/her and like-minded persons in our society — they tarnish all the goodwill that actually exists.

D Beelders

Vasco