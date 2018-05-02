LETTER: Too much Ramaphosa spin

Your newspaper, with Peter Bruce at the forefront, misrepresents the performance of presidents Donald Trump and Cyril Ramaphosa — the US president is viewed in a jaundiced manner and Ramaphosa through rose-tinted glasses.

These are the unvarnished facts of their respective performances in the last few months: Trump has induced North Korea to come to the negotiating table, cap-in-hand so to speak after a stand-off lasting nearly 70 years (some say he might receive the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts), he has forced China to review its unfair trade and investment policies, the first-quarter results of US companies have blown past estimates largely because of tax cuts engineered by Trump and unemployment in this great democracy is at its lowest in 44 years.

Ramaphosa has not reduced his bloated cabinet and has retained a number of ministers who should be in jail.

He ran away from an investment conference in London because his country was on fire.

As deputy president, Ramaphosa did little or nothing to curb rampant fraud and corruption in the previous administration.

It has been said that the cheapest way to stimulate an economy is to engender confidence, as Trump has done. We, on the other hand, are dealing with continued low growth and a currency that is heading south.

Come on, Business Day et al, be objective and tell it like it is.

Emeritus Prof David Rosenberg

Muizenberg