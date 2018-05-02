LETTER: Time to halt SAA rescues

The news that South African Airways (SAA) needs a further R5bn bail-out from taxpayers to keep it solvent until September — on top of the R10bn bail-out it received in 2017 and the countless billions prior to that — beggars belief.

The fact that SAA keeps flying on a wing and a prayer and — let’s not forget it — an enormous amount of taxpayers’ money is because of the ANC’s outdated notion that SA needs a national carrier to serve the "developmental needs" of the country. It doesn’t.

British Airways, for example, is owned by International Airlines Group, a Spanish-registered company.

Does this mean British Airways does not service the economic interests of the UK? Of course not, and a private company would similarly fill the void left by SAA should it be allowed to suffer the same fate as the dinosaur, which, quite frankly, is long overdue.

Government bail-outs of SAA are essentially subsidising the wealthy. By allowing the private sector to provide these services, the government would generate tax revenue rather than consume it, thereby freeing up funds to be spent on more pressing issues.

Roger Godsmark

Via e-mail