LETTER: Freedom is in the mind

The more I look at the world the more I conclude that freedom is largely a state of mind, a subjective state — money, status, power and political systems are no guarantees for freedom as experienced by an individual. Nelson Mandela, imprisoned for 27 years, felt freer than many of his incarcerators because his spirit was not enslaved.

There have been those in concentration camps who have refused for their spirit to be enslaved by circumstances, in a sense being freer than those inflicting immense physical suffering on them. There have been people living simple lives in humble conditions, even poverty, feeling freer and happier than others living in luxury.

Some leaders are imprisoned by mental barriers such as fear, prejudice, intolerance and hatred.

Our minds can be enslaved in a democracy and be free in a dictatorship. Mankind still has some way to travel on the road to liberation: social media shows just how entrapped we still are by ideologies, prejudice, fundamentalism and intolerance towards people looking or believing differently to others.

Although we live in a broken world we should always strive towards an ideal state, in which there is balance between freedom and responsibility, between own interest and the greater good and tolerance towards all fellow travellers.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag