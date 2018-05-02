LETTER: Excellence Lamberti’s aim

In more than 20 years working for and with Mark Lamberti, I observed that he never wavered in the pursuit of excellence. Any balanced review of his commercial achievements must conclude that in such pursuit he performed better than most.

The pursuit of excellence in any enterprise requires the positive contributions of many participants. A vital element in predicting success or failure is the ability of the leader to exercise considerable discretion in the selection of the most appropriate team to be tasked with achieving the enterprise’s goals.

Two key characteristics of potential team members are preconditions for success. Their presence does not ensure success but their absence is a reliable predictor of failure.

A worthy contributor to the pursuit of excellence should demonstrate competence — must be willing and able to perform the tasks involved. The evaluation of competence is subjective and before the fact; and good judgment of future competence is a defining leadership skill. Real competence seldom appears in academic qualifications or in résumés of prior work experience.

The other desirable characteristic is loyalty to the enterprise and the pursuit of excellence itself, even if this loyalty comes at the expense of self-interest.

SA’s recent history reveals only too starkly how the absence of competence and loyalty to the enterprise results in mediocrity at best, and abject failure and even disaster at worst.

If we choose to discourage proven leaders such as Lamberti by constraining their discretion to exercise judgment regarding competence and loyalty, we must accept the inevitable: enterprises that flounder in underperformance and corrupt self-interest.

Those who rejoice in Lamberti’s fall from grace should take pause; political correctness seems a meagre substitute for excellence and will leave us all poorer, in every sense of the word.

Michael Rubin

Cape Town