Anything Herman Mashaba can do to shake up the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has to be applauded (Herman Mashaba and former JRA officials go head to head, April 25). There can be few organisations that have done so little, for so many, for so long.

Joburg’s roads and sidewalks are a disgrace. Traffic lights don’t work, road markings are nonexistent and many roads resemble cart tracks. Keep it up, Mr Mashaba, give ‘em hell!

Bernard Benson

Parklands