Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Absurd ownership position

30 April 2018 - 05:50
Picture: SOWETAN
Picture: SOWETAN

The court battle over the once empowered, always empowered principle is baffling. If the government’s position is correct, it would mean that a company, having already been forced to dilute its value by selling/giving the prescribed portion of its shares to a black group, would be obliged to do so again (and again) if and when that beneficiary sold those shares to a nonblack group. This is either a malicious intent or an unintended consequence, but either way it is an absurdity.

This is a scenario where the concepts of deprivation of property, positive discrimination purely by virtue of race, and unreasonable and irrational decisions rear their heads — situations that would never normally be countenanced in a constitutional democracy.

While the courts pick over the wording, this is a case where the finding should rest by default on one of the components of interpretation of contract: its commercial sense, not one that creates an absurdity.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: SA has taken the first step
Opinion / Editorials
2.
FERIAL HAFFAJEE: The heartbreaking collapse of a ...
Opinion
3.
MARC HASENFUSS: Burning down the Steinhoff house
Opinion / Market Watch
4.
STUART THEOBALD: A lot more thinking goes into ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Wanted: leaders who keep their fingers clean and ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.