LETTER: Absurd ownership position

The court battle over the once empowered, always empowered principle is baffling. If the government’s position is correct, it would mean that a company, having already been forced to dilute its value by selling/giving the prescribed portion of its shares to a black group, would be obliged to do so again (and again) if and when that beneficiary sold those shares to a nonblack group. This is either a malicious intent or an unintended consequence, but either way it is an absurdity.

This is a scenario where the concepts of deprivation of property, positive discrimination purely by virtue of race, and unreasonable and irrational decisions rear their heads — situations that would never normally be countenanced in a constitutional democracy.

While the courts pick over the wording, this is a case where the finding should rest by default on one of the components of interpretation of contract: its commercial sense, not one that creates an absurdity.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town