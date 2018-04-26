LETTER: Supra Mahumapelo must resign

What we are currently witnessing in SA is not good for the country. We were supposed to have moved away from being the protest capital of the world, but it seems we take two steps forward and three steps back.

With Cyril Ramaphosa now president we had hoped that things would get better. Now we are asking ourselves if his intervention in North West will yield positive results. The violence must stop. We understand that people are angry and that they don’t want Supra Mahumapelo as premier, but violence is not the answer.

The situation could been resolved without the burning of buildings that will be needed by the same people in future.

Mahumapelo must do the right thing and resign. Leadership is not about him but the people he leads. Arrogance and excuses do not help. He must just go in peace.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein