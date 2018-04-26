LETTER: No word on premier Supra Mahumapelo yet?

I am amazed that President Cyril Ramaphosa rushed back from London, leaving the Commonwealth heads of government meeting where he was hoping to sell the country as a top investment destination, and a week later nothing has been achieved. The least I expected was that Supra Mahumapelo would be suspended by now, if not fired, as there is a mountain of evidence of his involvement in corruption.

Ramaphosa needed to quell the fires but instead he has been dilly-dallying, having meetings and promising to hold talks about talks! Does he have not the "cojones" to make a decision or is he a lame duck already, afraid that will upset all the other senior thieves in the ANC?

JM Bouvier

Bryanston