LETTER: Jobs hinge on education

Well done to Gavin Keaton for pointedly outlining the value and necessity of improved schooling (Improved schooling can change the face of SA quickly, April 23). Without decent basic education we will not have a future workforce.

As we enter into the fourth industrial revolution and start experiencing mechanisation and computerisation in the world of work, we note that the only jobs that will be created in future will require both numeracy and literacy.

Unemployment is already more than 50% in the youth age group and almost 10-million South Africans are unemployed. Many are unemployable because of their lack of education. Unfortunately, our education system has failed us for the last 20 years and it will take at least 10 years before we can start reaping the benefits of a changed education system — if our government is prepared to take the necessary steps.

Keaton ends off by asking whether SA has the will to follow global best practice and fix our schools. This question, unfortunately, seems to be answered in the negative if one only looks at what is currently happening at our schools.

Michael Bagraim

MP Cape Town