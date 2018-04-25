LETTER: Remarkably disingenuous

I was surprised to see Nic Spaull’s piece (Basic education thrown under the bus — and it shows up in test results, April 16). While I agree with almost all the points he made, the puzzle is that Dr Spaull and others in the research centre he works for have been at the forefront of peddling the notion that financial resources are not a significant constraint to the basic education system.

I showed back in 2013 that the premise of their argument was false. However, I am unaware of any mea culpa or acknowledgement of that point by any of those responsible. Indeed, the claim that resources are not a significant cause of poor educational outcomes has been repeated in subsequent policy reports.

Given this failure to account for their own intellectual errors and flawed policy advice, the article comes across as remarkably disingenuous.

Dr Seán M Muller

College of Business and Economics, University of Johannesburg