LETTER: New icing on same cake

The appointment of Cyril Ramaphosa as president is a breath of fresh air for South Africans frustrated by the past decades of ANC maladministration, state capture, corruption and the looting of public assets.

Following Ramaphosa’s commitment to economic change he has lost no time in appointing a high-level team of qualified individuals to promote foreign direct investment in SA. But what image and product will they be marketing?

Ramaphosa is certainly a different icing but served on the same stale and tasteless cake that has been a total failure. He leads a government with a cabinet of some shuffled ministers, many of whom are tarnished by their collaboration with state capture and looting.

But the main ingredient of that cake is the ANC, accessories to the immoral Zuma administration and supporters up to his last moments in office, a party apparently unencumbered by democratic principles and constitutional rule.

Its legacy is an indebted government that has run out of cash, a bloated civil service, state-owned enterprises mismanaged into bankruptcy and with the credit rating of the country downgraded to junk status.

Now the ANC is aligning itself with the populist, racist EFF of Julius Malema, which proposes state nationalisation and outdated failed policies.

Into this mix the new ingredient is the proposal to change the Constitution and institute a policy of expropriation without compensation.

Does that sound like an enticing new cake? Certainly not very marketable.

How can such policies, which are a threat to the security of foreign investments and occur in a climate of uncertainty, attract the needed investments to our country?

These are legitimate concerns that can only be addressed when there is clarity about the future.

Alan Mantle

Via e-mail