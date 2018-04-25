Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mark Lamberti's defence disgusts

25 April 2018 - 05:30
Mark Lamberti will leave Imperial on April 30. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Your disgusting defence of the racist Mark Lamberti is as unsurprising as it is hypocritical. The court found for the plaintive, yet you insist on defending blatant racist ideology.

Lamberti did not fall on his sword; the judiciary emasculated him. His belated mea culpa after the event is corroborated proof that he and his ilk have scant regard for the hard-fought-for laws of our land.

I am gravely disappointed by your unbalanced reporting standards, to say the least.

Aziz Bardien
Vanderbijlpark

