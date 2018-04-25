LETTER: A fantastic idea!

I refer to "The Idea" from Francis Antonie, aired by Peter Bruce in his Thick End of the Wedge column. Wow! This is a fantastic idea that needs to gain traction in the business world. I appeal to the top executives of JSE-listed companies to access this idea, read and absorb it, then make it happen. It is not a pie-in-the-sky scheme but can be done and would have the most dynamic impact on our country. The key is to keep the politicians out of it and not let the ANC or DA or EFF claim it was their idea. This is how the business community of SA can prove to the Marxists/socialists in power that free market capitalism is the only way to get out of our post-Zuma mess, and quickly too.

Rob Sowry

Sandton