LETTER: Wealth fund contribution

I clearly recall when the 1% contribution of market capitalisation by JSE-listed companies to a sovereign wealth fund mentioned by Peter Bruce was first mooted in the 1990s, and it has been regularly repeated since then because you can’t put a good idea down (This idea can shape a better future for all, April 19). I am MD and shareholder of a small private company and should a fund be established along the lines Bruce suggests, and all the shareholders consent, I would contribute 1% of turnover to such a fund.

Andrew McGregor

Who Owns Whom