LETTER: CPUT is not failing

In the same week that the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) sent Africa’s most powerful nanosatellite to space and 2,335 students graduated, Xolisa Phillip saw fit to publish alarmist accusations that the largest university in the Western Cape is failing (Failing universities face Pandor’s wrath, April 18). The issue certainly needs deeper evaluation than the convenient yet inaccurate synopsis that was presented.

It is true that sporadic student protests in the past three years have stunted normal university functions. This was the case across the higher education landscape, and CPUT suffered consequences such as occasional academic and administrative shutdowns and immeasurable infrastructure damage. The concern of stakeholders — staff, students, parents and the Department of Higher Education and Training — was warranted, and through a series of tough decisions and a firm stance on student discipline, calm was restored.

The 2017 academic year ended normally and 2018 remains equally calm. The crisis may have created the illusion of a deteriorating institution in some minds, but this could not be further from the truth. Governance at CPUT must be commended. Special meetings were called at short notice, were all quorate and dealt specifically with the exceptional circumstances presented by the crisis. CPUT has also always received unqualified audit reports, which have been shared with the higher education ministry, proof yet again that the rampant corruption mentioned in the article in question is not the case at CPUT. A commission of inquiry (Yekiso commission) is also under way at the institution to investigate relations between management, staff and students and the factors leading up to the crisis.

These are not the actions of an institution that is "failing" or unresponsive to problems.

Rather, it is a sign of a dedicated university community that refuses to allow assaults on its integrity to go unchallenged.

Lauren Kansley

Spokeswoman, CPUT