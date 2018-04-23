Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Market drives halal food

23 April 2018
Cliff James can sleep easy — he is not paying any halal costs (Payment of halal costs, April 16). The model is simple — it’s called capitalism. The food producer always seeks new markets.

If the additional cost of bringing in more consumers of a product, such as certification, is less than the extra profits earned from the additional consumers, it pays to bring those consumers on board.

If anything, halal certification potentially lowers the cost of items through economies of scale. The same principle applies for kosher certification, which the halal critics curiously don’t seem bothered about.

David P Kramer
Via e-mail

