LETTER: Act speedily on judges

While Freedom Under Law (FUL) welcomes the recommendation of the Judicial Tribunal that Judge Nkola Motata be impeached, it records serious concern that it should have taken 11 years from the events in question to reach this point. Throughout this period the judge received and receives, his full emoluments. FUL observes that other pending matters before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), in particular that involving Judge President John Hlophe, have also gone on for many years without final resolution, at significant cost to the taxpayer.

Final resolution of these matters is in the public interest and safeguards the integrity of the judiciary, and FUL therefore requests that the JSC act to ensure expeditious resolution.

Nicole Fritz

Director, FUL