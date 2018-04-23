Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Act speedily on judges

23 April 2018 - 05:30
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

While Freedom Under Law (FUL) welcomes the recommendation of the Judicial Tribunal that Judge Nkola Motata be impeached, it records serious concern that it should have taken 11 years from the events in question to reach this point. Throughout this period the judge received and receives, his full emoluments. FUL observes that other pending matters before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), in particular that involving Judge President John Hlophe, have also gone on for many years without final resolution, at significant cost to the taxpayer.

Final resolution of these matters is in the public interest and safeguards the integrity of the judiciary, and FUL therefore requests that the JSC act to ensure expeditious resolution.

Nicole Fritz
Director, FUL

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Out with Gigaba and in with a competent, diligent ...
Opinion
2.
Has truth become a casualty of Winnie’s rejection ...
Opinion
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: Playing politics in Winnie’s name
Opinion / Food for Thought
4.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Defining white privilege
Opinion / Between the Chains
5.
FERIAL HAFFAJEE: I am a proud employment equity ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.