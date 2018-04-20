LETTER: Slide to a criminal state

I am a naturalised South African citizen, having emigrated to this country from Canada in 1975. I came here because it was a land of opportunity and a robust economy where I saw a future. It was also a very attractive country as it had no real winter with snow and blizzards!

This is a marvellous country and there is an abundance of everything, bar at times water in certain areas. I have worked very hard after coming to this country with $200 in my pocket, but with a good work ethic and the desire to succeed. Nothing came to me on a platter, let alone for free. There were no free lunches.

Certain sectors, including some in the government, think that they can simply expropriate land and any other property they wish for themselves by simply rejigging the Constitution to permit such theft. What next? They can and probably will next take money, houses, cars — any property they wish. We will become a criminal state, much like Germany under the Nazis, who expropriated the land and property of Jews. The Nazis lost everything in the end, and rightfully so.

This is a travesty of justice being promulgated in the name of giving back that which was stolen from people’s ancestors, which as any intelligent, well-read individual will point out is the biggest lie of them all. This must not be allowed to happen; it must be put before the UN and the International Criminal Court.

If this matter is allowed to continue we must demand that sanctions be imposed on SA, much as was done by the anti-apartheid movements both domestically and internationally.

Dr Peter Baker

Parktown North

