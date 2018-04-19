LETTER: Independent audits a joke

The recent spate of revelations about the recklessness with which that famed profession, the independent auditor, has chosen to conduct itself have clearly eroded trust in it altogether. This raises the question of how it managed to descend into the crisis of credibility it finds itself in.

Many would think it displays an infantile understanding of what constitutes sound corporate governance, and one should therefore perhaps not have expected anything better. However, it is with the concept of independence that these behemoth audit firms seem to create fertile ground for the disasters they now have to deal with. While the term "independent" is frequently heard in association with "auditor" and "director", it is perplexing that very little such independence is evident in the boards of audit firms. These boards are largely constituted of partners or executives of the audit firm in question and any "independence" that is there appears to be mainly "good governance" window-dressing.

How can a compromised, dependent board oversee a sensitive independent audit? How do you accept that the chairman of an audit firm is himself a partner whose remuneration structure is approved by the CEO he is supposed to oversee? Perhaps the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors should start by demanding that audit firms reconstitute their boards to at least have some resemblance to what authors of the code had in mind. Then maybe this immature professional recklessness will stand a chance of being avoided altogether.

Deon Crafford

Pretoria