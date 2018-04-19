Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Health minister must act

19 April 2018 - 05:30
It is incumbent on the health minister to step in as quickly as possible, and as strongly as possible, to ensure that medication is distributed in North West (Strike ‘risks lives of patients’, April 17).

However, it is also incumbent on the minister to take disciplinary action so as to ensure that negative behaviour such as this is adequately punished and stopped. The distribution of life-sustaining medication such as this should be declared an essential service to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

The DA is investigating various sectors within our economy, including the health service, to determine which should qualify for an essential service determination.

Michael Bagraim
MP DA labour spokesman

