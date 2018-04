I see Australian multicultural affairs minister Alan Tudge has become the second-most prominent figure in that government to back plans to grant South African farmers refugee visas, after minister Peter Dutton.

Maybe we should ask our home affairs minister, Malusi Gigaba, if he will offer refugee visas to cricketing Australians who believe in honesty, love the truth and like to win fairly?

Steuart Pennington

