LETTER: BEE’s pile of absurdities

When John Dludlu recounts the dismal history of black economic empowerment (BEE) as it relates to shareholdings, it merely illustrates the absurdities contained within (How to stop the enemies of empowerment from flourishing again, April 17).

BEE was supposed to transform the economy through empowerment, but forcing companies to give shares to selected black individuals or groups did no such thing. Considering that the rule of law insists that decisions and laws and their outcomes must be consistent with the reason for those decisions and laws, it is highly likely that the laws or regulations are not rational or lawful in the first place.

Instead, you have absurdities piled on absurdities as new interpretations and regulations attempt to rectify each absurdity as it arises. That is why the problems (or loopholes) mentioned by Dludlu came up and will continue to come up: beneficiaries exiting without making money, underwater schemes bring refinanced, gardeners as shareholders, manipulated scorecards policed by disreputable companies, and the bizarre interpretation of some that black beneficiaries could sell up at a profit, leaving the company non-compliant and having to fork out more shares, in theory ad infinitum.

Of course, companies jumped through those hoops for cynical reasons and not because it was a moral imperative, because it was obvious there was no morality to it; it was at best misplaced good intentions and at worst specifically designed to enrich the few favourites.

The only way to rectify the situation is to move away from gifted ownership and towards genuine broad-based empowerment.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town