LETTER: What bitter medicine?

In Mike Pickstone-Taylor’s letter he says: "If the state does not administer the bitter medicine soon, all of our futures may disappear as the poor rise up against the system." (Bitter medicine needed, April 13).

Winston Churchill said a few wise things. Two were: "You cannot make the poor rich by making the rich poor," and "Trying to tax a country into prosperity is like standing in a bucket and trying to lift yourself up with the handle". So what bitter medicine does Pickstone-Taylor have in mind?

The only way out of our mess is less corruption, better education and more friendly business laws.

Richard Becker

