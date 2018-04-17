LETTER: Crime against humanity

Prof Ben Turok says he cannot help feeling slightly complicit regarding the mess his government has made of SA with its corruption, nepotism and mismanagement (Wealth gap a throwback, April 5). As a senior member of the ANC he must have been aware of what was going on, but did nothing about it. His colleague, Jeremy Cronin, stated he never felt comfortable in his government position, but he too did nothing about the aforementioned.

This indicates hypocrisy of the first order. While the politicians, current as well as former, live in blatant luxury, we the masses struggle on pittances. A crime against humanity, no less.

Granville Killin

Via e-mail