LETTER: Choose country over party

Although Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was an icon in the ANC, I certainly do not believe, as controversial as it may sound, that she was an icon of SA. She was only a promoter of the ANC political party and its multifaceted machinations on political power and money for the ruling elite.

I never saw her once sporting Proudly South African attire or waving the South African flag. She even chose to be wrapped in an ANC flag after death — over that of her country.

When all South Africans choose our country above our tribe, political affiliation, race and any of the other things that divide us; only then will we be a real country capable of fixing all our problems.

Dr Peter Baker

Parktown North