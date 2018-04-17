Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Choose country over party

17 April 2018 - 05:30
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS
Although Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was an icon in the ANC, I certainly do not believe, as controversial as it may sound, that she was an icon of SA. She was only a promoter of the ANC political party and its multifaceted machinations on political power and money for the ruling elite.

I never saw her once sporting Proudly South African attire or waving the South African flag. She even chose to be wrapped in an ANC flag after death — over that of her country.

When all South Africans choose our country above our tribe, political affiliation, race and any of the other things that divide us; only then will we be a real country capable of fixing all our problems.

Dr Peter Baker
Parktown North

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.