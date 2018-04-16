LETTER: Payment of halal costs

Farouk Araie (Halal hysteria an outrage April 12) states that sentiments around the halal issue should "be judged on the standards of reasonable and strong-minded individuals". Surely it is reasonable not to place the onus on consumers to have to inspect every item to determine if the halal fee is payable. And surely it is reasonable to expect that consumer bodies and retailers that claim to be pro-consumer and pro-poor should protect non-Muslims from having to pay a premium for shopping. (On halal-certified goods.)

Every cent counts, especially for the poorest of the poor. If non-Muslim consumers cannot be guaranteed that without inconveniently having to check every store item their till slip will include the halal price premium, then consumer bodies and consumers should demand that guilty retailers be boycotted until halal offerings are very clearly separated from the fare that does not include the halal certification premium.

Cliff James

Via e-mail