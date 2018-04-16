LETTER: Old regime still haunts us

Adila Chowan’s victory against her former employers, including outgoing Eskom executive Mark Lamberti, is a test case for proficient people overlooked on the basis of gender or race.

That a third, nonwhite person could have been an accessory in her dismissal after she complained about losing a key post and was subjected to abuse, speaks volumes about the composition of black management, who previously fought against job reservation and are now cosying up with white management to secure their positions.

The judge’s verdict, granting victory to the complainant, also sends a clear message to the corporate sector about pay gaps, gender-based appointments and bypassing suitably qualified people on the basis of their race.

A quarter century after the elimination of job reservation, the old regime has come back to haunt our new democracy.

AR Modak

Robertsham

