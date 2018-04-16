Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Old regime still haunts us

16 April 2018 - 05:30
The old South African flag. Picture: Gallo
Adila Chowan’s victory against her former employers, including outgoing Eskom executive Mark Lamberti, is a test case for proficient people overlooked on the basis of gender or race.

That a third, nonwhite person could have been an accessory in her dismissal after she complained about losing a key post and was subjected to abuse, speaks volumes about the composition of black management, who previously fought against job reservation and are now cosying up with white management to secure their positions.

The judge’s verdict, granting victory to the complainant, also sends a clear message to the corporate sector about pay gaps, gender-based appointments and bypassing suitably qualified people on the basis of their race.

A quarter century after the elimination of job reservation, the old regime has come back to haunt our new democracy.

AR Modak
Robertsham

