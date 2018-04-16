LETTER: Maternity deserves scrutiny

Well done to Trudi Makhaya for drawing the public’s attention to the various issues surrounding maternity leave and thereafter (Work must factor in breast-feeding rights, April 10).

I have been working in the industrial-relations and labour-law sector for over 35 years and I have regularly met trade unions to negotiate terms and conditions of service. I have never had a trade union demand, or for that matter even raise the issue of, breast-feeding at work.

On one occasion I specifically raised it to try and negotiate terms and conditions of returning mothers to the workplace. The trade union did not seem to think it was an issue that ought to be debated or even form part of its demands.

It is understandable that times are tough and that the real core issue is take-home pay, but I strongly believe that other terms and conditions in the workplace need to be negotiated to ensure rights are enforced. Enormously good work is being done by various NGOs and research institutes in ensuring that the statutory rights of returning mothers are enforced. It is about time the trade unions and in-house human resource managers start taking these rights seriously.

Michael Bagraim

DA labour spokesman

