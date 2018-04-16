LETTER: Colonial education a myth

The ends and means of any education system require continuing adaptation to social, cultural, technological and commercial change, both within and from without the country in which it is applied. I find it difficult to understand, therefore, how a change to the system in this country could be motivated at this time on the basis of a need to "decolonise" the system. (Decolonising education entails a rise in critical literacy to prod at "truths", April 11).

Such an idea would seem to indicate that our education system has been completely static from the time that we were last under colonial rule and that we remain locked in its paradigm. Such a situation patently does not exist.

I also question whether it can reasonably be proposed that the need for this change arises from the risk of continuing along our path without any meaningful grasp of the sources of our knowledge, and the manipulation to which we are exposed by nefarious powers as a result. The proposition is laughable in the extreme.

In his rather lengthy essay on the topic, Peter Ruddock provides no empirical evidence to support his arguments, nor does he submit any proposals on how the education system, either here or in other former colonial countries, could possibly be made better to give proper emphasis to the knowledge available in those countries, supposedly because of the predominance of a eurocentric/western educationalist view.

It would not be very difficult, however, to contradict this assertion by providing a host of examples of the pre-eminence of "colonial academics" in their fields of expertise in the world, notwithstanding their apparent marginalisation because of their physical location.

Ruddock asserts, moreover, that the demand for "decolonised education" is driven by a demand for critical literacy and an understanding of how students are being positioned by the educational environment.

My counter to this argument is the fact that Ruddock puts nothing forward that is unique by these propositions. These are matters that have challenged the minds of philosophers and educationalists in the interests of their own students from time immemorial. How could these issues, therefore, ever be used to characterise the nature of a "decolonised education"?. The only conclusion I am able to reach after reading this article is that insufficient time has been given to the concept of education; its purposes in the cultivation of individual humanity, reason and moral judgment; the outcomes required in terms of citizenship and economic wellbeing; the roles and responsibilities of educationalists; and the political context within which education must be implemented.

I find it hard to believe that former colonial rule in our country still exercises influence over these highly dynamic issues. If it does, we are definitely in serious trouble!

Peter E Richards

Rondebosch

